From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a First Bank Staff and four other suspects over misappropriation,breach of trust.

State Commissioner of Police lawal Tanko Jimeta told reporters in Bauchi, when he briefed them in Bauchi, He said one Abdulganiyu Tanimu ‘m’ of Gadau town came to Gadau Police station and reported that one Aliyu Garba ‘m’ aged 22yrs of Azare town, Katagum L.G.A, came to his POS Shop and withdraw the sum of fifty thousand naira (50,000) through account no. 2000325930 belonging to one Ezeuwean Paul by cashless transfer using mobile no. 08130837887 he became suspicious of him and refused to give him the money, on receipt of the report team of policemen was mobilized and arrested the suspect.

When interrogation he confessed to have conspired with the following persons namely; Salisu Umar ‘m’ aged 23yrs, Abbati Mohammed ‘m’ aged 24yrs, Bilyaminu Usman ‘m’ aged 25yrs, Abubakar alkali ‘m’ aged 27yrs all of the same address. Upon preliminary investigation the account number is emanated from one Mustapha Ya’u staff of First Bank Azare branch he conspired with the above names and withdraw the money without the knowledge of the owner of the account the sum of one hundred and sixty-six thousand naira (166,000) was recovered from them.

He gave the name of the five suspects arrested in connection with the cases include Salihu Umar ‘m’ 23yrs ,Abbati Muhammad ‘m’ 24yrs,Bilyaminu Usman ‘m’ 25yrs,Abubakar Alkali ‘m’ 27yrs and ,Mustapha Ya’u ‘m’ a staff of First Bank Azare branch.

Jimeta said the case is under investigation and the suspects will be charged to court.