Rabiu Omaku

Four patients of covid-19 cases in Nasarawa State has been tested negative,The State Commissioner of Information,Culture and Tourism,Comrade Dogo Shamah has disclosed.

He further explained that the State Government has approved the re-opening of shops and business premises selling non food items for operation from 10 am to 3:00pm.

Shamah announced this at the end of an expanded security meeting at the state government House in Lafia the state capital.

The Commissioner said the decision was taken as part of steps towards partial ease of COVID 19 lock down in the state.

He also stated that the total lockdown on Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state had been lifted.

The State Commissioner of Police,Bola Longe revealed that over two thousand commercial motorcycles and tricycles have been impounded for violating the law.

He opines that the ban on motorcycles and tricycles operations are part of measures taken to checked the spread of COVID 19 in the state.