• Tasks Them on Fight against Coronavirus

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, Thursday, inaugurated Interim Management Committees for the 27 Local Government Councils of the state, with a charge they help government sustain the fight against COVID-19 at the grassroots.

Performing the closed-door function at Government House, Governor Uzodimma charged the T.C. Chairmen to be good Ambassadors of the ‘Prosperity Government’ by being proactive and accountable to the people. He urged them to embrace selfless service by putting the interest of the masses before theirs.

The Governor, who maintained that the autonomy of the local governments remains sacrosanct, promised that Local Government election will soon take place.

On measures put in place at the Local Governments to cushion the effects of the stay at home Governor Uzodimma told the T.C. Chairmen: “At the weekend, we would be sending some palliatives. Though the cost of living has suddenly become so high, we are going to help our people by procuring some food items and these will be shared to the various Local Governments and you will in turn share it to the wards and communities.”

Governor Uzodimma who assured that government is at grips with the COVID -19 situation urged the T.C. Chairmen to ensure that the health Departments in various Councils are put into good use, especially in the areas of sensitizing the villagers on the need to wash hands, use sanitizers and apply social distancing, among others.

The Governor enjoined the newly inaugurated Chairmen to live within their local governments, warning that anyone found wanting will be shown the way out.

Responding, the T.C. Chairman of Nkwerre Local Government, Engr. Frank Onyejiaka promised that they will be good apostles of the Prosperity Government and will do their best to see that the menace of the Coronavirus does not find its way into the state.

It will be recalled that few days ago, the Imo State House of Assembly passed a motion mandating the Governor to constitute an interim Management Committee for the 27 local government areas to help drive the policies of government at the grassroots.