From Ali Galadima Bauchi

In an effort to fight COVID 19 and drastically reduces it spread Bauchi Bauchi State Government has begun fumigation of strategic location earmark 10 million naira for for the exercise.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner Ministry for Environment and Housing, Honourable Hamisu Muazu Shira during the flagging off ceremony entrance of the Government House Bauchi.

Hamisu Shira explained that the exercise would take place within five days to fumigates some strategic location within Bauchi metropolis and environs

“We are basically here today to begin the spread against the COVID-19, the state government has supported us to conduct this exercise with ten million naira (N10mn).

He said, “His Excellency, Senator Bala Mohammed has assures of his support in this exercise so as to keep the citizens safe from this deadly virus.”

Hamisu Shira added that the exercise will be extended to other parts of the state as part government’s efforts to tackle the spread of coronovirus in the.

The Environment and Housing Commissioner revealed that over 300 personnel have been mobilized for the exercise,

He then call on all and sundry to support exercise especially that is aim at saving lives.