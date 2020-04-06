Donations in cash and kind to the Fund Raising Committee set up by the Kano state government continue to pour in as people from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate towards funding the activities of the strategic preparedness and response plan against COVID-19.

A statement by the commissioner for Information and member of the committee, Malam Muhammad Garba which gave updates on the activities of the fund indicated that individuals and corporate bodies have been reaching out to the committee to make their donations.

The latest cash donors who contributed the sum of N1, 000, 000.00 each are Alhaji Yahaya Kansila and Prime Resources Limited, Alhaji Murtala Sule Garo donated N1, 000, 000.00, B. K. I Nig. Ltd, Eagles Construction Nig. Ltd, TEC Nig. Ltd, EEC Nig. Ltd, DID Nig. Ltd, SERB and GLENMEN Nig. Ltd, TRIACTA Nig. Ltd.

Other donors are Engr. Mansur Ahmad, director Civil Engineering, Kano state Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, N300, 000.00; Alhaji Sani Zawiyya N250, 000.00; Alhaji Sani Lamin Sani, Chairman, All Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Kano chapter, N250, 000.00; Mid Block Nig. Ltd, N250, 000.00; Ben George Nig. Ltd, N50, 000.00.

The statement also gave the list of individuals and corporate bodies that donated items to include Mr. Group of Companies; fumigation materials/equipment; Marshal Biscuits, 2, 100 cartons of Biscuits; Kaura Macaroni, 1, 000 cartons of Macaroni; Poultry Association of Nigeria, Kano state chapter, 60, 051 pieces of eggs; Alhaji Abba Sumail; 1, 000 cartons of spaghetti; Alhaji Aliko Dangote, 600 bedded facilities at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata; Stallion Group, free supply of rice and fish to all government run hospitals dedicated to COVID-19 for the next three months.

The commissioner called on organizations and wel-to-do individuals within and outside the state to donate generously towards the committee set up to seek and collect donations in cash or kind and distribute same to those in need so as to cushion the harsh effect of the measures being taken by government against the spread of Covid-19 in Kano.

He said that anyone willing to donate to the committee in cash should pay/transfer to this account: Kano State COVID-19 Support, UBA, Account No: 1022751785, while donations in kind are also collected at a warehouse at number 94, Maganda Road and Kano State Government Printing Press, Emir’s Palace Road.