New York, April 12, 2020: The Mbaise Policy Roundtable (MPR), with offices in Owerri Imo State and New York, USA, recently activated its “Adopt-A-Village Initiative (ADAVI)” , which was described as “resoundingly successful”, in a statement signed by its Chief Press Secretary Mr Casca Ohanele. The statement further described the initiative as “..a strategy to alleviate hunger and hardship in our Mbaise communities, induced by the COVID 19 prevention measures.” The statement further reads, that “MPR members are encouraged to take the initiative to provide assistance to the most vulnerable members of their adopted village, as they deem appropriate, to help them scale through the tough times. These could mean offering cash, food, medical care, face masks, sanitizers, soaps, education and any other needed assistance they can provide”.

The first series of ADAVI events took place in the Amuzi community of Ahiazu Mbaise. One of them was coordinated by Barr Maxwell Opara and supported by Dozie and Chidinma Onwuliri , Chief Mike and Dr Nomso Opara and 35 others, from Umuokazi, a village in in Amuzi They raiised close to N1 million and shared same among indigent citizens of the village, just to assist them to buy foods and medicines at this trial period. This was done a day after they engaged and paid 6 trained health workers who moved from one house to another in the entire village and sensitized them on the preventive measures against COVID-19 They also shared about 500 tablets of soap donated by one of them. At two other separate ADAVI events which took place in Umuokisi, another village in Amuzi, Dr Mrs Ndidi Oparaoji and Lady Nwamaka Oparaoji brought smiles and appreciation to women of Umunweama na Dulu and widows of Umuokisi, numbering in their hundreds, respectively. Dr Mrs Ndidi Oparaoji gave each of the women in her targeted group N5000 cash and food items, while Lady Nwamaka Oparaoji distributed food items such as garri, rice, beans and others.to the Umuokisi widows. Lady Oparaoji also had on ground a healthcare practitioner who educated the attendees on the importance of obeying the stay at home order, handwashing, respiratory hygiene and social distancing. Commenting on the events, the Chairman of the Organization Professor Edward Oparaoji said “I am very comforted by the engagement of our members, and from the initial outcome of this initiative. I can now sleep better. Prior to now, imagining the hunger and hardship this stay at home remedy against COVID 19 would inflict on the most vulnerable members of our community kept me up at night. It is also very heartwarming to mention that what has just been reported is only a scratch at the surface, as a whole lot more of our members are already stepping forward with humanitarian gestures to help someone in need. That is the MPR spirit”

MPR Is the premier pre-eminent Mbaise Public Policy and Business Advisory Council in the World, focused entirely on the development of Mbaise and Imo State, through the facilitation of financial, in-kind resources, private investments and private public partnerships. MPR is situated to liaise, partner, and/or collaborate with international entities, the Imo State Government and agencies, and the private sector to produce and advance policies that will fast track Mbaise and Imo State development to a first world status.

Signed: Casca Ohanele, Chief Press Secretary

MPR, Inc.

447 Broadway, 2nd Floor #380 NY, NY 10013