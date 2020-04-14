Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has ordered for complete lockdown of the state from 10 P.M on Thursday, 16 April, 2020, as the COVID-19 cases in the ancient commercial city is currently out at four.

During the lockdown, markets, places of worship and other social activities are banned.

Ganduje gave the order while announcing the latest case of Corona Virus in the state on Tuesday, bringing the number to four.

247ureports.com reports that apart from the index case involving a former envoy last Saturday, two other cases were recorded on Easter Monday, involving a young man and a woman that returned from Instabul.

Ganduje who briefed journalists after a meeting with Ulamas on Tuesday evening said the latest confirmed case came as a result of the first batch of 18 persons traced to have had contacts with the index case, adding that when their blood samples were subjected to laboratory test, 17 came out negative, while one was found to be positive.

He urged Kano residents to continue to maintain personal hygiene, social distancing and strictly observe the stay at home order as long as the lockdown lasts.

Ganduje who said he was aware of the inconvenience the lockdown order may cause to residents, insisted that it was the best decision to take at this material time so as to curb the spread of the deadly virus and save lives.

He added that during the lockdown, markets, Mosques and other places of worship are expected to close down completely, adding that, “people are expected to observe Friday prayers in their homes. I am happy that the Ulamas have agreed that Friday prayers will no longer hold in the Mosque for now.”