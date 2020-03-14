Amotekun: Did South East Governors Disappoint? Yes

From Ali Galadima, Bauchi

The Chairman Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BSPCDA) Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed has declared that very soon coronavirus would be defeated like Ebola was defeated in the country.

Dr. Mohammed said Nigerian should not panic because of the virus saying it would be hard for the various to survive in Africa due to heating climate and other factors.

He stated this yesterday in his office during a courtesy visit paid to him by members of the Bauchi State Public Media Network

He said the virus dont like Nigerian blood and once the drop on the ground they would die within twenty four hours because of the heating whether.

According to him, as a precaution measure people should always wash their hands with soap before and after eating and also to minimize hands shake.

Dr Mohammed further directed the reactivation of hands washing with soap in schools, banks, churches and Mosques as a measures towards curtailing the rapid spread of the deadly various.

Speaking Chairperson of the Network Mrs. Bulak Afsat as media practitioners they are committed into telling people about diseases and how to prevent it and where they may get help.

Afsat said, “we will work and uplift health standard of Bauchi through creating positive awareness and elightement in all nook and crannies of the state so that people would be more inform on public health issues going around.