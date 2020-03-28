Nigeria’s 43 Cabinet Ministers have donated 50% of their March 2020
salaries to support the Federal Government’s efforts to combat the
COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, the Minister of
Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, quoted the Minister of
State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, who coordinated
the donation, as saying it was a gesture of solidarity and support for
the Federal Government’s efforts to tackle the disease.
”This global virus outbreak will require nations, continents and
smaller communities to pull together to contribute their resources and
support one another. This will facilitate an early resolution of the
problem,” Alhaji Mohammed further quoted Senator Saraki as saying.
The Ministers also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his
leadership role in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.