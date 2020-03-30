Prof. Maurice Iwu, Chairman of the Special Committee set up by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State to deal with the ravaging coronavirus as it may concern the state has not resigned his position.

Governor Uzodimma last week inaugurated a 9-man committee comprising tested professionals in the field of medicine and related disciplines and named Iwu who has been at the forefront of research to find a cure for the coronavirus as Chairman.

The Iwu-led committee has not only demonstrated capacity in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic as it affects Imo, but continues to thinker its operations to proactively deal with the virus and make Imo safe.

Unfortunately, the opposition who do not see anything good in what is good and noble have continued to fan the embers of falsehood, all in an attempt to discredit the Iwu-led panel and by extension, the government of Imo State led by Governor Uzodimma.

For the avoidance of doubt, Prof. Iwu has continued to function in the capacity as Chairman of the Imo State Covid-19 Special Committee and said he has not found any reason to resign a job of service to the people of Imo.

According to Prof. Iwu, those who are propagating the lie about his purported resignation are enemies of the people of Imo State and should be told so. They delight seeing Imo people suffer and would be happy to see the State overrun by the coronavirus.

He warned against interpretation of the committee’s operation to accommodate the Imo State Commissioner for health in the scheme of reporting of its activities to the governor as an aberration.

Iwu said he has confidence in, and trust the capacity of all the members of his committee to deliver on the mandate Governor Uzodimma gave to them.

Recall that Governor Uzodimma, during his state broadcast on Saturday thanked the Prof. Iwu-led committee for being effective in the discharge of their duties.