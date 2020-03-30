Against the backdrop of COVID-19 and in an effort to have total compliance with the directive given by the Kano state government, of boundary closure which started from Friday 27th March, by 12 midnight, governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was in boundary town linking Kano state and Kaduna state, Monday, where he caught defaulters who defied the directive and were coming to Kano state.

The defaulters caught were in separate trips in 9 different types of vehicles. There were 2 Tippers, 2 Trucks, Two Buses and 1 Coaster car. They were all sighted at different locations of the road coming to Kano, defying all orders given by the state government.

They were forced to turn back to where they were coming from. He ordered for the immediate arrest of all of them. Which he also ordered for their prosecution.

Asking one of the drivers of the trucks with a very frowning face, showing how unhappy he was (Ganduje), after given directive and some unpatriotic ones decided to default order, he said “Where are you coming from with these people? Who asked you to bring them here? Aren’t you not aware that such kind movement is banned!

While talking to journalists after inspecting the scenario he said “We are here to see how people are complying with the directive we gave for boundary closure. Those that you are seeing are from Madallah in Abuja. They were not screened to ascertain their health condition. And more so, there is directive banning all such movement.”

He was visibly angry over the defaulters behaviour, adding that, “These people you are seeing will all be taken to Police stations and they will be prosecuted for such unpatriotic behaviour.”

He disclosed that they were using smaller routes when approaching blocked areas. “They then pass all the check points either by foot or on motorcycles and later join the vehicles conveying them from their places. All vehicles would now pass empty. We didn’t tell the security agents to allow empty vehicles passing,” he queried.

He assured that more security personnel would be deployed to all the affected routes linking the state with other states, not only from Kaduna-Abuja axis.