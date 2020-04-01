Member representing Albasu/Gaya/Ajingi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya has advised his constituents to strictly abide the orders given by both state and federal governments in a bid to the spread of coronavirus pandemic which is yet to register its ugly presence in Kano.

Gaya made the appeal in a press release signed by Abba Dukawa and forwarded to media houses

According to him, “with the way things are going, staying at home and seeking divine intervention remains the only answer to the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Hon. Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya also notified that the Covid-19 pandemic disease is real, urging the people to desist from public gatherings, maintain self distancing and engage in constant washing of hands and cleaning of their environment at all times.

The House of Representatives Member commended efforts of Governor Ganduje in the quest of ensuring adequate measures are put in place to prevent the spread of the pandemic virus into Kano state.