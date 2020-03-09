Amotekun: Did South East Governors Disappoint? Yes

No

Don't Care View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Justice Christy Dabup of a Plateau State High Court, sitting in Jos has granted a former governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang leave to travel to Dubai to attend to his ailing eyesight.

E.G. Phajok, SAN, Jang’s counsel, had applied to the court, seeking for the release of his client’s international passport, which was submitted to the court in 2014 as part of the bail granted him by retired Justice Daniel Longji.

“My lord he went to watch football and he couldn’t see the light, because his eyes could not allow him to do so, and my lord this request is made because Jos Medical centre referred him to that hospital,” he said.

Counsel for the EFCC, Gideon Azi, who held the brief of the lead prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacob, SAN, raised no objections, noting that “trial would not go on if defendant is ill”.

Giving the ruling on the application on March 9, 2020, Justice Dabup granted the application, and ordered that Jang should be back in the country on or before April 10, 2020 for the commencement of his trial on May 26, 27 and 28, 2020.