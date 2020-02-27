Amotekun: Did South East Governors Disappoint? Yes

No

Don't Care View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has endorsed Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia as the deputy chairman of the forum.

The forum chairman and governor of Sokoto State Aminu Tambuwal, briefing newsmen at the end of the forum’s meeting on Wednesday night in Abuja, said Ikpeazu was unanimously appointed by the members.

Tambuwal said the meeting, which was held with the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), discussed issues that were critical to the development of the party and the nation.

In attendance at the meeting were governors of Akwa Ibom, Abia, Bayelsa, Delta, Bauchi, Taraba, Adamawa and Sokoto States.

Others included Mr Uche Secondus and Sen. Ibrahim Tsauri, National Chairman and Secretary of the party, respectively.

Secondus said the NWC of the PDP was at the meeting “to brief the governors as well as discuss issues of national importance.”