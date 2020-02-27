Amotekun: Did South East Governors Disappoint? Yes

Rabiu Omaku

Governor, Engr.Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has sent a signal kidnappers to stay clear of the state or risk death penalty as he signed into law the state anti-kidnaping bill into law.

In his speech lament the increasing cases of abduction in the state as uncalled prescribing either life imprisonment or death penalty for convicted kidnapper.

He gave the revelation during the combined ceremony held at Taal Conference Hotel, Lafia following the recent passage of the law by the State House of Assembly.

He further explained that the anti-kidnapping law spells out various offences relating to kidnapping,.

He however maintained that any building used in keeping victims of kidnapping and other heinous crimes will henceforth be forfeited to Government.

Engr.Sule attributed the spate of abduction for ransome due to the proliferation of firearms in the State, directing Chairmen of the thirteen Local Governments to synergies with traditional rulers and security agencies to ensure the implementation of the law.

He appreciate the State House of Assembly for the passage of the bill into law, the signing of the law was coming few days after the abduction of a Permanent Secretary Ministry of Works, Mallam Jibrin Okaku at his abode in Shabu.

It would be recalled that the Stste Deputy Governor was amongst the victims of kidnapping along Lafia-Nasarawa Eggon highwsy leading to the death of four security agents and a civilian.

It be recalled that a mother to the immediate past lawmaker in the State, Hon.Muhammed Kasim Muhammed, wife to a former member of the State House of Assembly, Hon.Sidi Bako, Corp members and the wife of the immediate past Chsirmen of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Nasarawa State Council, Suleiman Abubakar, staff of Nasarawa Revenue Board and amongst other cases.

In his remarks,the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Associate Professor Abdulkarim Abubakar Kana, said the current spate of kidnapping and related offences in the state has assumed alarming proportions.

In addition he said the State Government approach to nip kidnapping by the bud is a welcome development to combat crimes and criminality in the State.

The Commissioner lauded the State lawmakers for a wonderful effort in its approach to issues touching on the lives of the ordinary people by passing the Nasarawa State Anti-Kidnapping Law 2019.