By Nweke Nweke, (Onitsha)

Fresh fact has emerged over the circumstance surrendering the death of one Mr. Onyemaechi Idoko, Onitsha based businessman who died in mysterious manner inside Jubilee Hotel Onitsha in Anambra State few days now after he left his shop at Ose market to attend to call he allegedly received from a woman he knew too well.

The deceased whom sources said was not man of women, was allegedly lured to the hotel for the reason best known to the assailant(s)who took the life the of the young, thereby leaving tongues to wangle over the shame such incident could bring to the family of the alleged slain man.

Speaking to this Platform in the hotel when we visited to ascertain the role(s) the hotel played in the whole ugly and unforgettable drama. one of the proprietress of the hotel revealed that the woman being fingered of having hands in the death of the man had arrived the hotel and engaged their manager in private conversations for hours before the man arrived.

“I was not around when the incident happened but I was told that the woman fingered of having hands in the death of the man arrived and engaged our Manager in a private conversations for hours before the coming of the man. When the man came as they said, he paid for room ten and went straight to the room alongside with the woman and in less then fourteen minutes, the woman came back to call our Manager that the man was behaving strange.

“As the Manager rushed to find out what was the problem, he said that the man was holding his chest, demanding for sachet water. It was then that the woman pretended as if she was going to buy the sachet water and from there. she disappeared, leaving the hotel management to bear the whole brunt”, she stated.

When we requested to speak with the Manager as to ascertain his level of involvement in the death of the well known trader, he was said to gone to report at the Central Police Station(CPS) as directed when the was given bail hours after he was arrested.

However, it was gathered authoritatively Mr. Onyemaechi Idoko recently contested for chairmanship position of his Mellon line in Ose Market, Onitsha and won but his opposition according to sources were not comfortable with him taking over the leadership of the market line

But when contacted, one of the brothers to the alleged slain man (names withheld) said their brother left his shop at Ose Market at about 17.00hrs and twelve minutes later, his wife got a call, directing her to come to Zenith bank within New Market road, Onitsha over the unconsciousness of Mr. Onyemaechi Idoko, only for the woman to behold her husband laying lifeless.

Speaking on the ugly development when reached through his GSM line, the Police spokesman in Anambra State, Mr. Haruna Mohammed said it is only autopsy would prove the reality over what happened to the deceased business mogul.