From Narabi – Toro local government area, to Lariski-Kirfi local government area, to Gololo-Gamawa local government area to Bogoro-Bogoro local government area, all Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporting members in Bauchi State had a breath of fresh air on Monday, January 20, 2020 when the Supreme Court affirmed the election of Sen. Bala Muhammed as the duly elected governor of Bauchi State in the 2019 gubernatorial election.

While the inhabitants and the indigenous people of the State are living today in one of the most celebrated political victories, I believe not only that the best days are yet to come, but that the best service is yet to be delivered.

With the all inclusive elite cabinet in the Bala- led government, every local government council has the financial capacity to lift the life of its precinct as well as lead the state to safer and more hopeful future. But doing so will require equal measures of strength, vision and resolve, embodied in a leadership that grasps both the breath of our potential and legacy of Sen. Bala’s leadership style of all-inclusiveness.

Bauchi State has, indeed, suffered a lot of administrative havoc. Poor service delivery, corruption infested governing styles and other vices that marred good governance overtime. Be that as it may, what is now paramount is that we can collectively make Bauchi State fully functional again. The tasks of Kaura’s administration should not just be to guarantee material progress along with better life, but the government should work hard to bequeath to the people that unique sense of optimism and that God-given belief in the universal appeal of the ideals that will always mark the character as a forthright and independent minded people.

Kaura’s government should be built around the ideas of shared endeavors, state service, intergenerational obligation, and activism aimed at overcoming partisan and personal rivalries to meet the demands of a decisive era. By the end of 2020, the people of Bauchi State should sincerely feel they are part of something unique and valuable, which will not only raise the bar but be the bar, and positively influence the level of civic discourse not just in the state, but the country at large.

It is time to renew our best hopes, take up the great unfinished business in Bauchi State, and take up the big challenges that many critics, community and analysts have come to consider as hopeless. Challenges to be given attention include; providing security to the people, provision of all the year round steady portable water supply, achieving energy independence, providing access to qualitative healthcare and education, creating enabling environment and support for agricultural growth and other investments that will boost Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), and turning the rhetoric of worker controlled lifelong learning into a reality.

The PDP family in Bauchi State is still celebrating victory along with their brothers and sisters in neighboring Plateau State that was a victim of judicial miscarriage and denied gubernatorial victory under a hidden guise that time shall expose.