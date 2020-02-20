Bauchi Sate Hisbah Command, says it has recorded 11, 851 cases and treated 10, 819 cases between 2015 and 2018.

Ibrahim Musa, Commander of the state command, made the disclosure in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Bauchi.

Musa disclosed that 71 cases were successfully prosecuted in the court of law while 821 pending cases were still under investigations.

He explained that the command had successfully adjudicated in business deals quarrel worth over N1.3 billion involving individuals and groups who defaulted in businesses and other related obligations within the period under review.

Musa noted that the money had been handed over to their rightful owners to ensure justice and fair play to the concerned victims, stressing that justice must be done to both the accused, complainants and society.

He said the command also engaged in mediation and reconciliation of hundreds of marital and family cases as well as resolved reported community disputes to achieve peace and stability in the society.

Musa said the command would not relent in making effort to ensure community policing, promote ethical values and prevent crimes.

The commander lauded the efforts of conventional security agencies including the police, military, Department of State Security Service (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for their support to the command.

According to him, the command will embark on a joint operation in the 20 local government areas of the state to check social vices and sanction defaulters.