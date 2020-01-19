…Insists On Review Of Supreme Court Judgment
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the reason governors of the
fizzling All Progressives Congress (APC) are standing alone in defence
of the widely condemned judgment of the Supreme Court on Imo
governorship election is because many of them are products of huge
electoral manipulations.
The party says the APC governors’ attempt at cheap blackmail will never
stop the PDP and millions of Nigerians from the demand for the review
and reversal of the judgment in which the Supreme Court manufactured and
donated fictitious votes to name a 4th position candidate the winner of
the Imo state governorship election.
It is rather not surprising to many that the APC governors could allow
themselves to be enlisted to haul insults at the PDP with a view to blur
and distort this grave miscarriage of justice because many of them are
products and beneficiaries of electoral manipulations.
The APC governors’ part in this script appears very glaring. Of course,
who else will the flies support except a person with open smelly sore?
This is also why APC governors are encouraging their party to engage in
underhand measures and supporting injustice instead of following
democratic processes.
In comparing the Imo state judgment to that of Zamfara and Rivers states
governorship elections, the APC governors forgot that Nigerians are
abreast of the facts.
The APC governors deliberately veiled the fact that they lost Zamfara
and Rivers as a result of their internal wrangling over their failure to
conduct a credible primary, which voided their votes and left the party
with the second highest number of votes as the winner.
This is different from the judgment on Imo where fictitious votes were
manufactured by the Supreme Court and donated to the APC to lift it from
the fourth position and declared winner.
In making their plea for the rejected judgment, the APC governors should
explain to Nigerians how the Supreme Court, in its bid to award votes to
APC, ended up declaring a total valid votes of 950, 952 votes above the
INEC’s official 823,743 total number of accredited voters for the
election.
Can the APC governors explain to Nigerians how and where the Supreme
Court manufactured the extra 127,743 vote above the number of accredited
voters.
What can they say to the fact that the Supreme Court could not produce
the details of the votes from each of the fictitious 388 polling units,
upon which it based the ruling?
Furthermore, can the APC governors explain why the Supreme Court
summersaulted on its declaration on a host of cases, particularly the
Atiku vs Buhari case, that for a petitioner to succeed in allegation of
infraction of any provision of the Electoral Act, especially one
complaining about malpractice, the petitioner must call witnesses
polling unit by polling units.
The APC governors should therefore steer clear of the Imo judgment as
the PDP will never abandon the determination to get the judgment
reversed.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary