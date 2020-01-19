…Insists On Review Of Supreme Court Judgment

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the reason governors of the

fizzling All Progressives Congress (APC) are standing alone in defence

of the widely condemned judgment of the Supreme Court on Imo

governorship election is because many of them are products of huge

electoral manipulations.

The party says the APC governors’ attempt at cheap blackmail will never

stop the PDP and millions of Nigerians from the demand for the review

and reversal of the judgment in which the Supreme Court manufactured and

donated fictitious votes to name a 4th position candidate the winner of

the Imo state governorship election.

It is rather not surprising to many that the APC governors could allow

themselves to be enlisted to haul insults at the PDP with a view to blur

and distort this grave miscarriage of justice because many of them are

products and beneficiaries of electoral manipulations.

The APC governors’ part in this script appears very glaring. Of course,

who else will the flies support except a person with open smelly sore?

This is also why APC governors are encouraging their party to engage in

underhand measures and supporting injustice instead of following

democratic processes.

In comparing the Imo state judgment to that of Zamfara and Rivers states

governorship elections, the APC governors forgot that Nigerians are

abreast of the facts.

The APC governors deliberately veiled the fact that they lost Zamfara

and Rivers as a result of their internal wrangling over their failure to

conduct a credible primary, which voided their votes and left the party

with the second highest number of votes as the winner.

This is different from the judgment on Imo where fictitious votes were

manufactured by the Supreme Court and donated to the APC to lift it from

the fourth position and declared winner.

In making their plea for the rejected judgment, the APC governors should

explain to Nigerians how the Supreme Court, in its bid to award votes to

APC, ended up declaring a total valid votes of 950, 952 votes above the

INEC’s official 823,743 total number of accredited voters for the

election.

Can the APC governors explain to Nigerians how and where the Supreme

Court manufactured the extra 127,743 vote above the number of accredited

voters.

What can they say to the fact that the Supreme Court could not produce

the details of the votes from each of the fictitious 388 polling units,

upon which it based the ruling?

Furthermore, can the APC governors explain why the Supreme Court

summersaulted on its declaration on a host of cases, particularly the

Atiku vs Buhari case, that for a petitioner to succeed in allegation of

infraction of any provision of the Electoral Act, especially one

complaining about malpractice, the petitioner must call witnesses

polling unit by polling units.

The APC governors should therefore steer clear of the Imo judgment as

the PDP will never abandon the determination to get the judgment

reversed.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary