The great family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) worldwide wish to announce to the world, particularly Biafrans, friends of Biafra, lovers of freedom and with regard for the protocol of the Afaraukwu Eze-in-Council that 14th of February 2020 will be the burial date of our leader’s parents at Eze Sir Israel Okwu Kanu’s Palace in Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku in Umuahia Abia State. The burial ceremony will begin with procession and preparations in line with ancient customs and traditions.



IPOB leadership will not be disclosing any information and have not disclosed any information regarding the likely attendance or non-attendance of our leader to this event. However arrangements are being put in place to ensure the ceremony is held in a secure and safe atmosphere.



IPOB is a peaceful movement and hope to maintain this approach until Biafra is completely restored. The movement and anticipated presence of our leader in his home during this period is yet to be finalised and as such, no confirmation or otherwise will be issued to that effect. IPOB High Command will determine under what circumstance any announcement will be made in the future.



We are inviting every media outlet, local and international, print and electronic to be present in Isiama-Afaraukwu on that day.



COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.