CUPP reply to Buhari spokesman Shehu Garba for saying Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe Should be in Prison for standing as Surety to Nnamdi Kanu and calling for Buhari to resign over growing insecurity.

Does Garba Shehu not know that President Muhammadu Buhari should have been in Prison for life or faced death penalty for the treasonable act of overthrowing the democratically elected Government of Shehu Shagari in 1984.

Mallam Garba Shehu should not let the peanuts he collects for defending an incompetent regime make him speak like road side tout, all brawn and no brain.

Incase Garba Shehu has forgotten, the primary responsibility of Government is the protection of lives and properties, a simple task his paymasters legendary incompetence cannot allow him achieve. Since he does not have conscience, we advise him not to let those whose relatives are murdered every second take his case to their God.

Mallam Garba Shehu, let your paymasters secure the lives of Nigerians or get out.

Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere

Opposition Coalition CUPP Spokesperson