The State Commissioner for health Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa announced that, the state Government is on top Lassa fever in kano, and would not relent in its concerted efforts and strategy until it has seen the light of the day.

The Commissioner who was represented by the permanent secretary Dr Binta Umar Bala says the state government under the present administration would continue to collaborate with corporate associations or individuals that has a direct bearing to the well being of its citizenry.

He further said government has no any demarcation working with Non Government Organizations, groups or any other philanthropists that have the vision and mission to complement government concerted efforts toward boosting the socio- economic standard of its teeming populace.

The Commissioner announced this today while receiving a humanitarian gesture from a philanthropist, Malan Hassan Hajaik an independent business man in the state, as part of his support to the state government, especially on the fight against lassa fever.

He expressed appreciation for this kind gesture and pledge to judiciously utilized the commodities for the purpose it was given, and urged other well to do in the society, private firms and non governmental organizations to emulate the shinning gesture of Hassan Hajaik in this direction.

Some of the commodities being donated to the state are, Soap, Face mask, Sponge, Hand gloves, Safety boots, Augmenting syrup, Hand sanitizer among others.

Earlier, in his remark Hassan Hajaik said the gesture was in consideration of the state government commitment to curve the menace of this deadly diseases of lassa fever in the state within a short period of time, looking at our cosmopolitan nature, and commended the workers zeal in this direction.