Anambra State Police Command Diary:

The attention of the Anambra State Police Command has been drawn to a misleading report being circulated in the social media that one Onyeocha Umuokwu was allegedly shot by a Police Officer at Engineer Eze house on the 25/12/2019 in Alor Community, Idemili South LGA of Anambra State.

The above report probably orchastrad by mischief makers who want to portray the Police in bad light is totally misleading.

In order to clear ambiguity and to set the record straight,on the 25/12/2019 at the residence of one Engr Emeka Eze ‘m’ of Umuokwu village Alor, a DSS personnel whose identity is yet unknown attached to a VIP allegedly fired gun shot at a cow in a bid to stop it from escaping but the bullet missed target and allegedly hit one Nnaemaka Nnabuenyi(a domestic staff of the said Engineer)popularly known as Onyeocha and the victim died on the spot.The incident was not reported to Police.

Meanwhile,following the incident, Police detectives led by DPO Nnobi Division visited the scene but neither the Engineer nor the victim’s relative are willing to provide any useful information that will aid Police investigation.

However, Corpse was taken to the mortuary for autopsy and case is under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident please.

SP Haruna Mohammed PPRO Anambra State Police Command,

For-Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command.