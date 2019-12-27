The police, on Friday, arraigned a 45-year-old scavenger, Kamorudeen Salau, before an Iwo Road Magistrates ‘ Court in Ibadan for allegedly stealing Christmas decoration materials recently erected by the Oyo State Government.

Salau, whose address was not available, was arraigned on a one-count charge of stealing.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Sunday Ogunremi, told the court that on Dec. 26, at about 11.30 am., Salau allegedly stole some iron rods, valued at N20,000 and some Christmas decoration materials, valued at N5,000.

Ogunremi said that the total value of all the stolen items, belonging to Oyo State Government, was N25,000.

He said that the offence was committed at the State Secretariat roundabout, Agodi, Ibadan.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accused pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Taiwo Oladiran, ordered that the accused be remanded at the Agodi Correctional Centre till Dec. 30 for reading of fact.

NAN reports that the state government had recently decorated some roundabouts within the Ibadan metropolis preparatory to the Christmas and New Year celebrations.