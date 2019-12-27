Human Right Liberty Access and Peace Defenders (HURIDE ), has condemned the plan by the Federal Government of Nigeria to borrow a whopping sum of $30 billion loan for the country.

Unfortunately, said HURIDE, as incentive to convince the National Assembly to approve the loan , the Federal Government has approved N37 billion for the renovation of National Assembly.

Further Condemning this approval, HURIDE in a statement signed by its chairman, Board of Trustees, Dede Uzor, A. Uzor and Chief media officer Mazi Unah Zack Unah signed in Enugu said that this amount to ” rob my back and I rob your body type of politics ‘” which will not work in this country again should be totally condemned.

He lamented that President Buhari and other All Progressives Congress APC) leaders have turned Nigeria into banana republic, where there is possibilities of everything happening.

The group said Presidemt Buhari has since the inception of his regime plugged Nigeria into unmigitated debt regime after much efforts by former president Olusegun Obasanjo had tried to via Paris Club and other stakeholders to redeem Nigeria from club of debtors and he has made Nigeria the most borrowing nation in the world.

They said Nigeria citizens have been experiencing excruciating economic lifestyle ,since the coming of this Buhari’s APC despotic regime, yet they are unconsciously committed to plunging the people into further suffering.

HURIDE called all well meaning Nigerians to resist “this criminality of the century”, saying that it would further plunge future generations of Nigerians into untold hardship.

The group urged progressive forces in this country and people of good conscience to join forces to protest the planned loan and criminal approval of N37b for the renovation of National Assembly,Dede Uzor warned.