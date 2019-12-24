The Federal Road Safety (FRSC) Command in Plateau says it has secured conviction of 93 motorists at mobile courts over road traffic offence.

Mr Andrew Bala, the state FRSC Corps Public Education Officer disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos.

According to Bala, the mobile court sat in November and December.

He explained that the exercise was part of FRSC 2019 special ember months campaign aimed at ensuring safety on highways.

“Between Nov. 21 and Dec. 19, our men conducted mobile courts in different locations of the state.

“In total, 100 motorists were arrested for committing various road traffic offences, but the court discharged seven and convicted 93.

“The exercise was part of our ember months special patrol aimed sanitising our highways and ensuring safety of lives and property,” he said.

Bala said some of the offences included seatbelt violation, use of expired tyres, underage driving, lack of speed limit device, use of phone while driving, among others.

He said the vehicles of the offenders were impounded pending payment of courts fines.

He called on motorists in the state to obey traffic rules and cooperate with FRSC in its bid to ensure a safe motoring environment.