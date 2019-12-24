In what appears a brazen attack on the security infrastructure in Bayesla State, the community of the immediate past President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebelemi Jonathan was struck by unknown gunmen in the early hours tof December 24, 2019.

According to the information gathered by 247ureports.com, the gunmen entered the former President’s community, Otueke through a river boardering Otueke and Otuaba using a speed boat.

The gunmen had arrived the sence at minutes to 3am and opened fire at the military checkpoint killing one soldier and injuring one soldier. The other sollders took to their heels.

It is unceratain if the attack had political undertones. This is as a source pointed tp the overheated tension in the Bayelsa political arena following the lose of the gubernatorial elections by the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] to the All Progressive Congress [APC]. The outgoing governor of Bayelsa State had accused the former President of supporting the APC to defeat the PDP candidate – who happens to be the governor’s relative.

stay tuned