From Chuks Collins, Awka

The leader of the Indigenous People’s of Biafra(IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has raised the alarm over what he described as series of plot and methods his Facebook account and that of the group’s Radio Biafra have been compromised.

In a statement from the desk of the pro-Biafra group’s media/ Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful and signed personally by Kanu, he blamed agents of the Nigerian government especially the Department of Security Service(DSS).

He blamed the ground staff of Facebook in Nigeria for colluding with those he saw as agents of the Federal Government who ave antagonizing IPOB’s match towards freedom and self determination.

The statement noted that “the present attack has come at a critical time when Nigeria, West Africa and Biafraland are experiencing the horrific slaughter of 11 Christians in Nigeria during this goodwill season of Christmas. Facebook by its actions as part of a wider government effort to clamp down on the truth is knowingly aiding and abating terrorism.

“This shameful practice by Facebook Nigeria to allow the suppression of truth and free speech is indirectly supporting state-sponsored terrorism in Nigeria.

“IPOB made an official complaint to Facebook headquarters in California USA, and we expect the management to clear its reputation, and desist from this shameful act.

“I will continue to expose evil in Nigeria, fight for the enthronement of justice for all and restoration of Biafra regardless of the corrupt tendencies of Facebook Nigeria”, he noted.