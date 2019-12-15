The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has aligned its deliverables with the ministerial mandate for the oil and gas sector in Nigeria.

The Ag. Director of Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ahmad Rufai Shakur stated this at the opening ceremony of the DPR Strategic Management Retreat which took place in Abuja. He emphasised that the objective of the retreat was to cascade down the Ministerial mandate to all staff of the Agency to enable DPR provide the necessary regulatory oversight for the oil and gas sector and achieve the next level agenda of Government.

The Director listed the Ministerial deliverables as, eradication of smuggling of PMS across Nigerian borders, Complete Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme, Increase crude oil production to three million barrels, Reduce the cost of oil extraction, Promote the passage of the petroleum industry bill, increase domestic refining capacity, create jobs for nigerian youths.

Mr. Shakur said that the strategic management retreat will further assist the DPR to sustain the tempo of ongoing reforms in the Agency which is geared towards aligning with the Agency’s vision of being a world class regulatory agency. He tasked the top management of the agency to ensure total alignment of their divisions and zones to the ministerial delivarables as it has been embedded into the DPR’s corporate strategy

The Honorable Minister of state, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva who was the Special Guest Of Honor commended DPR for the retreat initiative.

He stated that there must be a shared vision by all players in the industry for progress to be achieved. Chief Sylva emphasised that the ministerial deliverables must cascade down to all staff as it was the duty of everyone to ensure the success of the mandate.

He recalled that the deliverables was a product of the Ministerial retreat he had earlier in the year and reiterated that DPR being the core of the oil and gas sector of nigeria must ensure the successful delivery of the mandate.

The honorable Minister enjoined the department to swing into action as he has dubbed year 2020 the year to deliver and begin the actualisation of the oil and gas industry roadmap.