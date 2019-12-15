A 1. 9 billion Naira flyover being constructed by Kano State government, at Kofar Mata area of the state capital, has been named Sheikh Qaribullah Nasiru Kabara Bridge.

The 170. 55 length project which was awarded a few weeks ago, has a completion period of six months and at the moment, has reached 35 percent progress.

The state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje made this known during the 69th Annual Qadiriyya Maukib (Religious Pageant) held in Kano city.

The project, among others, consists of a subway to link the main Murtala Muhammed Hospital complex with the adjacent Accident and Emergency department of the hospital.

Gov. Ganduje explained that “the project was named after the religious leaders to honor him and to encourage Muslims to adhere to the path of spirituality”.

The project, he stated, would not only enhance the status of the premier hospital but also beatify the area and facilitate transportation in the every busy axis of the heart of the city.

Governor Ganduje recalled that “the state government had earlier on renamed one of the housing estates constructed by the state government after his father, the late erudite Islamic scholar, Sheikh Nasiru Kabara, to commemorate his contributions to Islam and scholarship”.

“Let me appeal to followers of the Qadiriyya movement and all people of Kano state to support the government in the state implementation of its policies and programmes, especially the free and compulsory education policy, which aims to, among other things, integrate Qur’anic schools in the scheme of affairs”, the governor stated.

The governor thanked Islamic Religious scholars in the state for their support and prayers which he said were largely responsible for the prevailing peaceful atmosphere in the state, hoping the spirit would remain alive.

In his remarks, the leader of the Qadiriyya Movement, Sheikh Qaribullah Nasiru Kabara thanked the state government for reconstructing the historic mosque at Darul Qadiriyya in the state capital.

He urged assured that religious scholars would support the implementation of the government’s free education policy to ensure a more enlightened society.