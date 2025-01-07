“I Will Stand As Guarantor, Release Nnamdi Kanu” – Abaribe Tells Tinubu

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Abia South Senator, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has expressed his willingness to stand as a guarantor for Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Abaribe made the remark while addressing journalists after his visit to Governor Alex Otti of Abia State.

He also urged President Bola Tinubu to listen to the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi and other stakeholders over their calls to release Kanu.

Abaribe informed Tinubu that releasing Kanu would put a stop to the issue of criminalities in the Southeast.

He said: “I expect that the President will listen to both his Attorney General and every one of us who have been agitating that the issues in the Southeast; first of all the insurgency, the sit-at-home on Mondays and every other thing we have noticed in the Southeast, what we now know in the Southeast is that criminals and all other people who advocate violence have taken over and using the name Nnamdi Kanu to perpetuate all these their despicable acts.

“We know that the President, being a listening President, will also look at all the issues involved which we have presented to him from various mediums and that he will do the needful and release Nnamdi Kanu so that it will put a stop to all these things that are happening in the Southeast and bring back the Southeast as the hub of production in Nigeria.

“So he needs Nnamdi Kanu out so that all those things that are holding us down in the Southeast, that have made us not produce as much as we ought to produce, will not be there.

“So, we continue to call on President Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu and we are ready and willing to be guarantors for him to be released so that we can have life coming back into the Southeast and take it away from the criminals, kidnappers, the cultists and dangerous elements that are floating around us who have made it a point that they would perpetrate violence, do criminal activities and use Nnamdi Kanu’s name as their reason.”

Kanu remains incarcerated since June 2021 when he was rearrested and subjected to extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria.

Upon his return to Nigeria, the Appeal Court in Abuja ordered his release but the Nigerian government refused to let him off the hook.