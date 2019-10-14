Information reaching 247ureports.com from the Emir Sanusi’s Palace indicates that all is not well inside the Emir’s palace. This is following a report revealing that Emir Sanusi sacked a popular Palace Chief, Maja Siddin Sarkin Kano, Alhaji Auwalu for joining thousands of Kano residents in celebrating Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje last Wednesday. See report ANGER IN KANO AS EMIR SANUSI SACKS PALACE CHIEF FOR CELEBRATING GANDUJE.

According to the source inside the palace, Emir Sanusi had sacked and threatened Alhaji Auwalu on two other occasions where the Emir perceived the Alhaji was exhibiting sympathy to the Governor of Kano State, Malam Ganduje.

Last Wednesday, the sacked Palace Chief had openly honoured Ganduje with the portrait of the late Emir of Kano, His Highness, Sarkin Ado Abdullahi Bayero.

It was further gathered that Emir Sanusi who was out of town during Ganduje’s reception was pissed off by Alhaji Auwalu’s action and ordered for his immediate sack and vacation from his residence within the Palace which he has occupied for over 30 years. The palace chief is considered a very popular man within the Palace. He arranges the Horse for the Emir for over 30 years.

Our source explained that Emir Sanusi’s action towards the Palace had become erratic – with each sacking and threats – “the Emir would return to beg”.

But this time around, the Palace Chief has threatened to “talk” to expose the excesses of the Emir. He claims the Emir has enough skeletons to “sink him”.

