After weeks of speculation, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, at the weekend constituted his cabinet.

Reports indicated that among commissioners who made the list were the former Commissioners for Local Government, Murtala Sule Garo; Information Commissioner, Malam Muhammad Garba; Justice, Ibrahim muktar; Health, Dr. Kabir Getso and Commerce, Ahmed Rabiu.

Ganduje also retained two former commissioners from the administration of former governor of the state, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau. They were that of Budget and Planning, Shehu NaAllah and Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso, for Rural Development.

Sources within the security circles in Kano, said the governor had sent the list of members of his cabinet to security agents for vetting.

The sources, who did not want their name in print, further disclosed that already their men had concluded background checks on all the nominees, noting that the personal screening would commence today.

The screening would be done in batches beginning from today till Wednesday.