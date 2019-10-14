From Yahaya Audu, Bauchi

As this year harvest season commenced in earnest in Bauchi state , the Chairman Care Taker Committee, Bogoro Local Governent Council Mr. Iliya Habila has warned farmers and cattle rearers against taking laws into their hands.

Mr. Habila gave the warning weekend while swearing in his 13 new counselors at the Bogoro local Government Secretariat

“all traditional rulers must ensure that conflict arising between farmers and cattle rearers are minimized to it’s barest level. You must ensure timely intervention in issues of conflict between farmers and crazies and report any breakdown of law and order to the security agencies. To you farmers and cattle rearers you are warned against taking laws into your hands, but report all matters to security agents”.

The Chairman explained that, in our quest to ensure peace and security, we have held interactive meetings with our stakeholders in security sectors. This was consolidated with the recent meeting with traditional rulers, there and then, I immediately announced the increase to 100 per cent of the allowance of our traditional rulers, a development which has restored the dignity and integrity of our royal fathers”.

He said, he expected the traditional rulers to reciprocate this gesture by ensuring peace and security in their domains and report any suspicious case of crime to the security agents as well as mobilise their subjects to support government policies and programs.

“We are all witnesses to the fact that in all sectors of the local government, things had grown from bad to worse. That is why as appointed representatives of our people, we must sacrifice to reverse this trend which has eroded confidence of the people in governance and government. You have taken oath to serve the people, we must live by this oath, know that whatever we do her will impact positively on the lives of out generations yet unborn”.

He said the situation he met in the local government was such that weak minds could easily despair and therefore weaken ones Morales and the staff morale was in it’s lowest ebb.

“I also met a near total collapse of activities in the secretariat due to non-challant attitude of our staff at all strata. But I summoned courage and couple with the encouragement from staff, restoration of running cost, restoration of electricity and renovation of office as well as the reactivation of certain activities, we witnessed a bee-hive of activities in the secretariat within the few days of my assumption”.

According to him, the present administration in the state under the leadership of Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has begun the process of restoring confidence in the minds of the citizens thought execution of projects

He said the drought in terms of infrastructure and other social amenities witnessed in the last four years in the state is gradually becoming history and to consolidate the state governments efforts he will set up a committee which would studied all the 35 health facilities across the local government with a view to restore activities in those centres.