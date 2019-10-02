The Anti Crime Patrol Team of the Abacha Police Station, while on routine patrol within the new GRA, intercepted a two man robbery gang operating in a Honda Element car with Reg.no AKJ 695 DX. Namely: Chibudo Ugwuala ‘m’ 31yrs from Abia State and Godwin Ekpuno ‘m’ 23yrs from Akwa Ibom State.

On interrogation, they could not give a satisfactory account of how they came by the car and the Military Camouflage found on them, including Military Ranks of Brigadier General and Colonel, which they have been using to intimidate people and commit crimes.

Further probe revealed that the duo are persons with disabilities (one Dumb and the other limping) but thrive in criminal activities.

In a related development, the same Operatives at the early evening of today, arrested one Baredose Taabaa ‘m” 26yrs from Khana LGA of R/S whose criminal gang Specialises in snatching Handsets from unsuspecting persons along the Ikwerre Road.

He was arrested shortly after he snatched a Samsung Handset from the owner at the Agip Flyover.

The Handset was immediately recovered and the owner identified it to be his.

All suspects arrested are helping us in our Investigation and will be charged to Court as soon as our Investigation is completed.