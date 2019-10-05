Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has boasted that his second term in office is “non negotiable.”

He said he “demands” a re-election ticket because he has fulfilled most of his promises to Edo people, and he is sure he has “earned it”, because he needs to consolidate his developmental strides in the state.

He said this when he received members of the Benin Unity League at the Government House in Benin City.

The Governor said his interest to continue in office is for the right reasons, added that “no individual can determine who will become Governor. Only God and the people can make the decision.”

“I have said it clearly and I told my cabinet members that second term for me is non-negotiable. I am demanding it because I deserve it and I think I have earned it. We need to have it so we can continue what we are doing today.”

“I want to assure you that this is a fight in which we will prevail. We will fight and succeed. If anybody thinks I will back out, he must be day-dreaming because it is not my fight; it is a fight for the right purpose. I am not going to back-off because I know victory is sure,” he boasted.

The Governor added that nobody can accuse him of implementing a wrong policy, adding that the accusations had been on him not focusing on stomach infrastructure.

“We earn less today than we did in 2016 when we came into power, so where is the money to waste? We know how much we inherited as debt; we have to service them. Some people sit and say we should focus on stomach infrastructure. I said no, that I will rather focus on mental infrastructure,” he said.