A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in Abia State, Chief Isaac Nkole, has said that the Senator representing Abia North senatorial zone, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s support and advocacy for the RUGA settlement project is a ploy to stop his pending trial by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC).

Nkole, who stated that Kalu’s achievement in his 100 days in office was his advocacy for the Ruga project, added that the former governor has used his position to advance the cause of Northern interest, abandoning his constituents.

While challenging the former Governor to publish his achievements since he went to the senate, Nkole compared Kalu’s achievements within his first 100 days in office to that of his predecessors and stated Kalu had “turned Abia North into a ‘laughing stock and comic relief at the senate.’

He explained that while Kalu’s immediate predecessor, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa posted some remarkable achievements within his first 100 days in office, “Kalu’s score card is dismal.”

In his words; “Orji Uzor Kalu’s stay so far at the senate has been a total disaster. Abia North has never had it so bad. Kalu’s only achievement to mark his first 100 days at the Senate is his support for Ruga settlement and advertisement of legislative ignorance. Unlike his predecessors who distinguished themselves at the red chamber, he has turned himself into a megaphone for Northern interest.

“It’s on record that within his first 100 days in office, Sen. Ohuabunwa had moved a motion on landslides and erosion menace in Abia North Senatorial zone and other parts of the country.

“Ohuabunwa also within his first 100 days in the senate sponsored a bill on the establishment of a Cancer Research and Treatment Centre for Nigeria. He also moved a motion on the dilapidated roads in Arochukwu and Ohafia LGAs.

“The motion required the Federal Ministry of Environment and the Ecological Funds Office to, as a matter of urgency take proper study of all gully erosion areas in the country with a view to finding a lasting solution to the erosion problem. Apart from Ohuabunwa, previous senators like Gen. Ike Nwachukwu, and Uche Chukwumerije, also made us proud at the senate unlike the self -appointed Ruga exponent.”

“Work on the Arochukwu -Ohafia federal highway which was vigorously pursued while Ohuabunwa was at the senate has now slowed down, and Instead of pressurizing the Federal Government to continue with the project, Kalu is busy shouting Ruga.

“Kalu should face his EFCC case and leave legislative matters for those who know the act of legislation and not to ask CJN to send Law or to legalize illegal bunkering as achievements. He is now the Presidential mouth piece instead of a legislative mouth piece”, he said.