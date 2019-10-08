From Yahaya Audu, Bauchi

Thirty eight (38) people have feared dead after they were drowned in kirfi River Kirfi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of Kirfi Local Government Alhaji Bappa Abdu Bara Danmalikin Bara while answering question from reporters.

” I want to commiserate with the people of Kirfi ,Bauchi State and Nigeria as a whole over the loss of our brothers on their way to their farms.”

Bappa said ” they entered canoe they were 40 in number today 7th October 2019, and unfortunately all of them were drowned only two people escape,but the remaining 38 were drowned .

He said ” we discovered two dead bodies along Badara we conducted searched and rescue local experts in water ways we didn’t get anyone among the drowned victims we suspected all of them died.”

He said ” we pray to Almighty Allah to forgive the soul of the people who lost their lives.