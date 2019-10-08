President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has made it clear that the National Assembly will return Nigeria to to a January-December budget cycle.

He also assured that 2020 budget will be passed by December this year in line with the National Assembly’s readiness to accelerate work on the Appropriation Bill being presented by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lawan, in his opening address at the budget presentation ceremony, urged the ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government to turn up before National Assembly committees for the defence of their budget proposals in the bill.

The Senate President then said all budget defence sessions would be concluded in October, other legislative processes would be done on the bill in November, while the lawmakers had planned to pass the budget in December.

