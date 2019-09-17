President Muhammadu Buhari has dissolved the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) as currently constituted with Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla as Chairman.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has been directed to immediately take over all outstanding investigations and other activities of the SPIP.

The panel was established in August 2017 by the then Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN to investigate specifically mandated cases of corruption, abuse of office and similar offences by public officers.

President Buhari thanks all members of the dissolved panel for their services.

The President looks forward to receiving the final Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) report on the ongoing investigations of the dissolved panel’s Chairman.

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

I Expect You To Put The Police In Order – Buhari Charges Police Service Commission

Related Post

Buhari presides over FEC meeting

Buhari presides over FEC meeting
/ May 15
Desertification threatens livelihood of 40m Nigerians – Ministry of Environment

Desertification threatens livelihood of 40m Nigerians – Ministry of Environment
/ Aug 22
Nigeria Will Continue To Support The ICC, Says President Buhari

Nigeria Will Continue To Support The ICC, Says President Buhari
/ Jun 28
Senate to investigate alleged infraction in NYSC DG’s appointment

Senate to investigate alleged infraction in NYSC DG’s appointment
/ Apr 30

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)