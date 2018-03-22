DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Abuja Court Quashes EFCC Declaration Of Aiteo Boss/Billionaire Businessman Benedict Peters Wanted

…Court Bars EFCC from declaring any Nigerian wanted without Valid Court Order

An Abuja High Court sitting in Bwari and presided over by His lordship Justice Othman Musa today quashed the EFCC declaration of Aiteo Boss/African Billionaire Businessman Mr.Benedict Peters Wanted describing the action of EFCC as illegal and unconstitutional and ordered the EFCC to apologise to AITEO Boss.The court also declared that EFCC have no power to declare any Nigerian wanted without first obtaining a court order to that effect.

It will be recalled that the EFCC declared Mr.Benedict Peters ,the Multi Billionaire Businessman and CEO of Aiteo Group wanted since 2016.

Mr.Peters aggrieved at the infringement of his fundamentals rights approached the Court through an application filled by his Lawyer , asking the court to declare the act of the EFCC as unlawful , illegal and unconstitutional, quash the declaration and demand that EFCC tender a written apology to him.

Ruling in Favour of the applicant , the court set aside EFCC declaration , pronouncing it as unconstitutional and further ordered the Respondents to desist From further infringement of his right and tender a apology to the billionaire businessman.

The court went ahead to stripe EFCC of powers to declare any Nigerian wanted without First obtaining an order from a court of competent jurisdiction.