By CHUKS EKE



Senator Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah representing Anambra South Senatorial Zone of Anambra state has assured the people of the state that once he was elected as the state governor on November 16, this year, he would end the current economic stagnation and under development in the state.



He said that one of the grey areas he would focus his attention would be to clear all the bottlenecks hindering smooth business transactions among the business community, including massive development of critical infrastructures in all nooks and crannies of the state.



Senator Ubah who spoke at Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state during his declaration tour of Idemili North council area and thank you visit to his supporters, declared: “as senator of the federal republic, I will put smiles on the faces of Ndi Anambra once I become the Governor.



Meantime, a group of supporters working for a successful realization of the Governorship ambition of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah in the forthcoming November 6 governorship election in Anambra state, under the aegis of Ifeanyi Ubah Solidarity movement, IUSM, has explained the rationale behind their decision to throw their weight behind Ifeanyi Ubah.



They explained that while other candidates they worked for in the past and helped to secure victory sooner or later abandoned them to their fate, Ubah remembered all and sundry, both those who worked for him and those who did not since he became the senator representing Anambra South senatorial zone in the upper legislative chamber.



Coodinator of IUSM in Idemili North and Central, Comrade Rogers Nebuwa who disclosed this yesterday at Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state, while addressing ward chairmen and secretaries of the movement, said Ifeanyi Ubah has put smiles on the faces of the down trodden by building houses for the less-privileged ones, empowering our youths with vehicles, tricycles, motorcycles and even cash grants.



Flanked by Ide Innocent Okafocha, Idemili North Patron of IUSM, Chinedu Anyarah, state representative for Idemili North; Onyedi Aguobi, chairman of chairmen in Idemili North; Chinyere Abbah, secretary of Idemili North; Patricia Uba, Idemili North Woman Leader; Bro Anthony Ikejiofor, secretary of Nkpor ward 2, among others, disclosed that they have concluded arrangements to organize a grand civic reception for Senator Ubah soonest during his thank you visit to movement.



He explained that although Ubah already has many other political structures on ground, such as Afa Igbo Efuna, Ifeanyi Ubah Campaign Organization, Young Peoples Party, YPP among others which are also working for Ubah, IUSM would throw its full weight behind him as the strongest of all other forces to ensure his victory at the polls.



In their separate speeches, Ide Okafocha, Anyarah and Aguobi recalled that Senator Ubah started his philanthropic activities far back when he usually give petrol to motorists free of charge in his filling stations, particularly during periods of scarcity of the commodity., adding that they were fully prepared to work towards ensuring that Ubah won the November 6 election in the state, possibly with landslide.



On the issue of possibly rigging Ubah out of the contest, they declared: “no one has the monopoly of rigging and besides the Independent National electoral Commission, INEC has made a firm promise to apply electronic voting which invariably would not give room for rigging.

