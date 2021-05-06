Advertisement





By CHUKS EKE



Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has been told not

to be distracted by the current travails in his bid to recover the commonwealth

of Imo people squandered by his predecessors.



President–General of Egwedu community in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo state and one of the market leaders in Onitsha, Anambra state, Chief Eric Uwaoma who gave the advice in Onitsha yesterday while speaking to newsmen, insisted that Uzodimma should ignore the current distractions and continue with the recovery of assets and funds of the state looted by former leaders of the state.



According to Chief Uwaoma who lauded Senator Uzodimma so far for recovering the Eastern Palm University, Ogboko in Ideato South Local Government Area of the State and renaming it K.O. Mbadiwe University, “the recovery will make subsequent leaders of the state to be weary of how to spend public funds and assets”.



He further asked the governor to continue with the provision of good network of roads in the state, appealing that such solid road networks he is providing in Owerri and environs

should also be extended to other communities and local governments in the state.



He therefore called for the construction of Okwudo-Awomama, Atta to Orie, Omuma, among other roads in Njaba Local Government Area due to their strategic importance.



“The Governor should do these type of asphalt roads he is doing in Owerri for us in Njaba Local Government Area. We will use the roads to remember when he was the Governor of Imo state”, said Chief Uwaoma.



He said the Egwedu community gave the governor five over five percent during the election and would continue to stand solidly behind him and his government, adding, “We want to restate our unalloyed support for the governor. He should not relent in his determination to provide good governance to the people of the state. We, with other good people of the state are solidly behind him”.



He also commended the member representing Njaba state constituency and Njaba Local Governemnt Chairman, Hon. Uju Onwudiwe and Chief Emeka Iheanacho respectively for their efforts so far in improving the lots of the people in the area.



He specifically lauded Hon. Onwudiwe for the empowerment programme he carried out recently for her constituency, which included all those who had suffered with her and new entrants without discrimination.



For the Local Government chairman, he said, he has been carrying everybody along, ensuring equity and fair play among all communities.



Uwaoma also asked for the creation of another community from Egwedu, saying that since the creation of autonomous communities some have got about four other communities.



He appealed to both Hon. Onwudiwe and Chief Iheanacho to prevail on the Governor to create another community Mbaoma, Egwedu as well as give their traditional ruler, Eze C.C. Obilom, his staff of office.

