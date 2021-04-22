Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

Bauchi State Government has released the sum of N300m to the State Agricultural Supply Company (BASAC)to procure a fertilizer under a revolving scheme program to procure the fertilizer commodity and distributes it to farmers in the state.

The State Commissioner of Agriculture and Rural Development, Pharmacist Samaila Adamu Burga stated this in Bauchi whien he declared opened a 5 days training workshop for staff of the BASAC organized in conjunction with Namus Agric Consult Nigeria Ltd ,He said that the government in order to provide succor to plight of farmers every year.

Burga said that the scheme is aimed at eliminating all hindrances to availability of the commodity to peasant farmers across the state through the provision of fertilizer ,good seeds and other genuine farming implements to farmers .

He said that, “it’s the responsibility of the company BASAC to ensure that the farmers got quality farm inputs in order to boost food production. Over the years, the company has done well as can be seen in the produce of our farmers yearly”.

Commissioner said that, “in order to ensure that the farmers got fertilizer without hitches, the government has released the sum of N300m to BASAC as a revolving scheme to procure the commodity from the blending company, sell it to the farmers and go for another round of supply, with that, there will be no break in supply of the commodity “.

He urged the participants to pay attention to the training in order to be able to serve the people better because according to him, effective service delivery will attract patronage from the farmers.

Earlier on, General Manager of BASAC, Engineer Alhaji Ibrahim Yushau Isah said that the company is involved in ensuring that farmers in the state got quality service in order to boost produce production.

Ibrahim said that, for effective service delivery, the company has 3 Zonal offices and sales outlets across the state where its services can be accessed by the farmers especially the peasants who do not have the financial backing to make purchases.

The BASAC GM commended the state government for supporting the company in its determination to improve on the agricultural production in the state saying that people of the state are collaborating with the company to boost their businesses.

Participants at the workshop pledge to make the best use of what they have learnt in order to boost farming activities in the rural areas by bringing quality seeds, fertilizer and other farming implements to the door steps of the farmers in the rural areas