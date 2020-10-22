A Special Broadcast by the Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano on
the Growing Tension Across Nigeria Sparked up by the EndSars Protests, October on Thursday,
22, 2020.
Ndi Anambra ekenem unu
I am compelled to address you today by the growing tension
across the country ignited by recent efforts by Nigerian youths
to ask for a better Nigeria.
The events of the past few days remind me of the words of
Franz Fanon, the influential political philosopher who
observed that “each generation must discover its mission,
fulfill it or betray it in relative opacity.”
This generation of Nigerian youths has discovered its mission.
But the question everyone is asking is; will they betray or
fulfill it?
Great Anambra youths, I am immensely proud of what you
have achieved so far. But we must not succumb to the morbid
attractions of violence; no matter the provocation, no matter
how justified our anger and no matter how easy it all might
seem. Violence does not yield fruitful results.
The founder of modern India, Mahatma Ghandi warns that
“when violence appears to do good, the good is only
temporary; but the evil it does is permanent.”
Umu nnem, while our beloved state remains largely safe and
isolated from the boiling sea outside, we have also recorded a
few unpleasant incidents in our domain and there is justifiable
anger in the land. But we cannot give it a chance to consume
us all. Consequently, we are taking precautionary steps to
prevent further descent to lawlessness in Anambra State by
imposing a 24 hour curfew with effect from 8pm today until
we bring this rising tension under control.
Therefore, all schools and markets in Anambra State are
hereby closed. All gatherings by groups and associations
under any name or label from 8pm are banned. The law
enforcement agencies in the state have been duly directed to
enforce compliance. However, all law enforcement officers
charged with ensuring compliance to the restriction on
movement must resist the temptation of applying excessive
force while attempting to bring the situation under control.
We cannot afford to repeat the same mistakes that created
the problem we are trying to solve in the first place.
Meanwhile, I wish to assure all non-indigenes living among us
in Anambra State of their safety and security wherever they
live in our dear state. The government of Anambra State will
not allow you to come to any harm.
Ndi Anambra, we may do well to recall that in response to the
nationwide demand by Nigerian youths for an end to the
gross violation of their human rights by the defunct SARS, my
administration had taken proactive measures to enthrone
justice and peace in our dear state. I have personally visited
all the facilities used by the defunct SARS and freed all the
prisoners in unlawful detention. I have set up a Judicial Panel
of Inquiry to listen to petitions from victims of human rights
violations by the defunct SARS. And more importantly, I am
happy to announce that we have set aside the sum of N200m
to be disbursed as compensations to people who have proven
cases of rights violations, torture and deaths from the
activities of the defunct SARS in Anambra State. This provision
is part of the 2021 Budget which shall be presented to the
State House of Assembly in a matter of days. Ndi Anambra,
this effort is made essentially in pursuit of a better society.
We know that no amount of money can equate a human life.
But we believe that a symbolic gesture delivered at the right
moment can heal old wounds and help aggrieved families to
find closure in these most traumatic times.
Ndi Anambra, the peace and security we have enjoyed in
Anambra State in the past seven years is under threat. All
hands must be on deck to save Anambra from this danger. I
urgently call on all religious leaders, traditional rulers, market
leaders, community leaders and leaders of the various youth
associations across Anambra State to rise to this immediate
challenge and speak to our youths and calm the boiling anger
in the land. Whatever we destroy in a feat of anger was built
by us, even if they were donated to federal institutions within
our state. We must do everything we can to avoid self-
inflicted injuries.
Ndi Anambra, the times we live in demand extraordinary
sacrifices. We must respond to it with patience, forbearance
and love. This is not the time for unrestrained emotions. This
is not the time for destructive rumours and conspiracy
theories. This is a time to reach out and touch one another
with love, to treat each other with kindness and to say to one
another with one voice; Nigeria is greater than her problems!
Umu nnem, we are the inheritors of a proud history. We carry
the inventive genius of the great minds that created the
famous Igboukwu civilization. Our ancestors practiced
pragmatic democracy before the Greeks stumbled upon its
fine theories. We rose from the ashes of a brutal Civil War to
rebuild our lives with relative ease. Ndi Anambra, our story is
different. So, we must act with a sense of history in moments
like this. We must not give in to regrettable anger and throw
everything away.
God bless Anambra State
God bless Nigeria
Willie Obiano