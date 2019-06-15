Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has congratulated the minority principal officers of the 9th Senate on their emergence.

Writing on his Facebook handle, @iamekweremadu, the lawmaker expressed confidence in the abilities of the minority helmsmen, noting that they had what it takes to rally the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as a formidable opposition in the Senate and polity.

He said: “I heartily congratulate my brother, friend, and ally, Distinguished Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe on his emergence as the Minority Leader of the 9th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I also congratulate my brothers, Senators Emmanuel Bwacha, Philip Adudua, and Clifford Ordia on their emergence as Deputy Minority Leader, Minority Whip, Deputy Minority Whip, respectively.

“These are honours well deserved. With this, the PDP is good to go as a formidable opposition in the Senate and the polity as a whole as we all work together to strengthen our party and democracy for the good governance and development of Nigeria”.

Ekweremadu prayed God to grant the minority principal officers sound health, wisdom, courage, and the grace to excel in their offices.