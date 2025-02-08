Youth Group Calls on Engr. Ayuba Dauda Katagum to Join PDP for a United Bauchi Youth Movement

By: Lydia Zakka

The Youth Group Bauchi Patriotic PDP Youths Forum has made a passionate appeal to Engr. Engr Ayuba Dauda Katagum, a prominent entrepreneur, philanthropist, and the chairman of Doxxie Global Solution Limited, to join the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and support the PDP-led administration of Governor Bala Mohammed. The group believes that his involvement would not only strengthen the party but also provide an opportunity for the youth to work together for the continued development of Bauchi State.

Engr. Katagum, who was previously an aspirant for the Governorship under the All Progressives Congress (APC), has long been known for his dedication to grassroots mobilization and his consistent engagement with the community. As an employer of labor, he has contributed significantly to the region’s development, particularly in the areas of education and infrastructure.

One of his most commendable contributions has been the establishment of a free ICT center at the Central Primary School in Katagum, Zaki Local Government Area. The center is aimed at equipping the local population, especially the youth, with essential computer skills that are crucial for today’s digital economy. In addition, Engr. Katagum has drilled boreholes for the community, provided scholarships to deserving youths, and advocated for greater youth inclusivity in governance. These efforts underscore his deep commitment to the empowerment of young people and his desire to see the state prosper.

The Youth Group, led by spokesperson Balami Abdulkadir, emphasized the importance of youth unity under the umbrella of the PDP to achieve political progress and success in Bauchi State. Abdulkadir pointed out that for the youth to have a significant impact on governance, they must come together and form a collective force. “The old guard will not relinquish power to the youths without unity and collaboration. It is only through a strong, united front that we can achieve the political paradigm shift necessary for the progress of our state,” he said.

The group also expressed their belief that Engr. Katagum’s entry into the PDP would play a pivotal role in realizing the “Bauchi Sai Matashi Project 2027,” which is envisioned as a new chapter in the state’s development. The forum highlighted that Governor Bala Mohammed, known for his youth-friendly leadership, has demonstrated unwavering support for the youth, making his administration a natural partner for Engr. Katagum’s vision.

As a seasoned entrepreneur with extensive community ties, Engr. Katagum’s influence and experience would be valuable assets for the PDP in ensuring the successful continuation of development projects and in advancing the aspirations of the youth in Bauchi State.

However, the Bauchi Patriotic PDP Youths Forum urges Engr. Ayuba Dauda Katagum to join forces with the PDP and Governor Bala Mohammed to ensure that the youth of Bauchi are not only given a voice in governance but also actively contribute to shaping the future of the state. The time is now for the youth to unite and work together for a better Bauchi.