Governor Bala Mohammed Attends Funeral of Sunday Makinde in Ibadan

By: Daure David

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, today joined several dignitaries at the funeral service of the late Sunday Makinde, the elder brother of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, in Ibadan.

The emotional ceremony, held at the Bishop Akinyele Memorial Anglican Church, saw family, friends, and well-wishers come together to honor the memory of Sunday Makinde, who was known for his contributions to the community and his close association with the Makinde family.

Governor Bala Mohammed, who led the Bauchi State delegation, expressed his condolences to Governor Seyi Makinde and the bereaved family, offering prayers for the peaceful repose of Sunday Makinde’s soul.

The service was attended by a large gathering of dignitaries, including top government officials, religious leaders, traditional rulers, and political associates from across the country. The presence of these distinguished figures reflected the high regard in which the late Sunday Makinde was held.

In his tribute, Governor Seyi Makinde described his late brother as a loving and supportive individual whose legacy would live on through the many lives he touched.

As the ceremony came to a close, attendees paid their final respects, remembering Sunday Makinde’s life and the impact he made on his community and family.

The funeral marked a solemn moment of reflection, as those who knew him gathered to bid farewell to a beloved family member, friend, and community leader.