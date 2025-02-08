Cleric tasks Anambra State NUJ on Love, Unity after Election Frictions

.as Odogwu appoints several committees for Efficient Administration

By Uzo Ugwunze

The Senior Pastor Deeper Love Assembly International NUJ Complex Awka, Pastor Joseph Nwabueze has charged the Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ) Anambra State Chapter to embrace love, Unity as a principle for progress.

He gave the charge while conducting Dedication Prayers for the newly inaugurated Exco during the post election February NUJ Congress at the Godwin Ezeemo NUJ State Council Secretariat, Awka as the body welcomed a new administration after a period of electioneering campaigns that witnessed bickering , bitterness, campaign of calumny, peddling of half-truths or falsehood, exergerated misrepresentation of facts as opponents slugged it out during the electioneering campaigns before the journalists made their choice to return Dr. Emeka Odogwu for a second term in office as the Chairman.

In his sermon titled ‘Put Love above all things ( Col 3:13,14), the prelate said that love should be placed above all other values in life saying that if love leads other desires and aspiration of life would later fall in place or be achieved in the long run. ” Where there is love, forgiveness, there will be progress, harmony, cooperation and there is nothing the group wants to achieve which cannot be achieved”.

Moreover, the State Chairman, Odogwu who professed that he has forgiven all wrongs against his person urged others to equally do same. He insisted that neither him nor any NUJ member was above the NUJ body extending a hand of fellowship to those who lost in the election as he resolved to break his own records and attract more values , human capital and infrastructural development to the union. “I thank everyone, We are one big family”.

Odogwu urged every Chapel that were still owing check off dues to pay up adding that those NUJ chapels due for election should put their house in order and elect their officers before the next month’s Congress.

The Special Adviser to Gov Soludo on Youth Empowerment Programme, Dr Nelson Omenugha who came to pledge solidarity with the union after a successful NUJ election urged the journalists to uphold professionalism, objectivity and balance reporting when writing their news reports.

Omenugha further enumerated the various achievements of the Soludo led administration ranging from free education, free antenatal and delivery, 1 Youth 2 Skills program, free distribution and planting of improved seedlings, employment of teachers and health workers, massive infrastructural development and road networks describing His Excellency as a youth friendly Governor who deserves a second term.

Also, the NUJ Matriarch, Prof. Stella Okunna who delivered a financial good will message from Valentine Ozigbo to celebrate with the union on the successful NUJ election further advised journalists to be thorough whenever they were writing any report for publication to avoid grammatical errors.

Highlights of the Congress include Appointment of Joseph Egbeocha as Caretaker Chairman ABS chapel, Dr Stanley Onunkwo as political affairs committee Chairman among several other committees Chairmen, Secretaries and members for a prospective robust administrative era, distribution of the 20 bags of Rice donated by the House of Representatives Member Awka North and South, Hon Lilian Orogbu.