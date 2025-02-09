The Unfolding Power Play: Why Gov. Bala Mohammed is the Target of APC’s Key Figures

By: Daure David

In recent political events, one name has become the target of a surprising amount of attention and criticism: Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State. The key players in Nigerian politics, including figures from the Tinubu camp, Nyesom Wike’s faction, and APC stalwarts like Tuggar, Yakubu Dogara, and even politicians like Minister of State for Labour Festus Keyamo, have all appeared to focus their energy on the Bauchi governor. But the question on the minds of many Nigerians is: Why is this happening? What do these political figures know that the rest of us don’t? Or could this be the beginning of a larger strategy focused on the upcoming 2027 elections?

The Significance of Bala Mohammed’s Political Position

Bala Mohammed is no ordinary governor. Since assuming office in 2019, he has cultivated a significant presence in Nigerian politics, particularly within the northern region. His political experience spans multiple roles, including being a former senator and a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. Known for his tactical political moves and ability to broker key alliances, Bala has become a notable figure within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Underneath his steady rise lies a strategic mind capable of both bridging divides and consolidating power. For many, his leadership in Bauchi is a shining example of effective governance amid political instability. His recent successes in securing key infrastructure projects, boosting the state’s economy, and navigating a balanced political landscape have raised his stature within the political landscape of the country. The governor’s influence could easily extend beyond Bauchi, positioning him as a contender in the next presidential race. And therein lies the crux of the matter.

The APC’s Calculated Focus on Bala Mohammed

If you’ve been paying attention to the recent political discourse, it’s clear that Bala Mohammed’s actions are being closely monitored and criticized, often by prominent figures in the ruling APC. These figures, once allies or neutral parties in the PDP’s political sphere, are now highlighting various alleged failings of the Bauchi governor.

At first glance, this might seem like an ordinary political rivalry — one faction targeting another to gain an upper hand in an ongoing battle for power. However, this targeted focus appears to be part of a larger strategy. Politicians like Nyesom Wike and key members of the APC, including Tuggar, Gbajabiamila and Dogara, may have recognized something the public is not immediately aware of: Bala Mohammed could be a strong competitor in the race for Nigeria’s presidency in 2027 and a political force reckoned with.

Looking Beyond 2023: The 2027 Presidential Race

It’s no secret that 2027 is already looming large on the horizon of Nigerian politics. While the current president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is focused on solidifying his position, several key figures within the APC understand that 2027 will be a time of political reckoning. The contest will likely be as intense as, if not more intense than, the 2023 elections. It’s, therefore, no surprise that potential rivals are already being targeted to diminish their influence early on.

Governor Bala Mohammed fits the profile of a credible and potent threat. His leadership qualities, experience, and political astuteness make him a viable candidate. The strategy being employed by Tinubu’s inner circle and APC power brokers could be aimed at neutralizing him well before he can build substantial momentum toward a presidential bid. By attacking him early, they might be seeking to prevent him from becoming a major contender in 2027, particularly if they anticipate fierce competition for northern votes.

What Does This Mean for Nigerians?

The political game in Nigeria is often driven by interests far beyond the immediate election cycle. As the 2027 elections approach, power dynamics are shifting, and key political players are positioning themselves for what is bound to be a highly contested race. The focus on Bala Mohammed is just one piece of a larger puzzle. The APC’s targeting of the Bauchi governor, especially at this juncture, speaks volumes about his potential role in Nigerian politics in the years to come.

For Nigerians, it raises important questions: Are the APC and its allies merely trying to preemptively cripple an emerging challenger, or do they know his intentions that have yet to be made public? And more importantly, what does this mean for the future of governance in Nigeria?

It’s clear that the political landscape is shifting, and as we look ahead to the 2027 elections, the actions of figures like Bala Mohammed will undoubtedly play a critical role in shaping the nation’s political future. For now, Nigerians should remain vigilant, as the political games of today will set the stage for the leaders of tomorrow.

However, the intense focus on Governor Bala Mohammed by key political figures, especially those aligned with the ruling APC, is not without reason. As 2027 draws closer, this targeted attack serves to underscore the serious threat he poses in the race for Nigeria’s highest office. Whether it is a preemptive strike or a calculated move to undermine a formidable rival remains to be seen, but it is clear that all eyes are on the Bauchi governor. As Nigerians, we must ask ourselves: What is at stake here, and how will these early moves shape the future of our nation?

To be continued..